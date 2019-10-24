Smouldering mulch fire in Newhall Pass sparks repeated reports of fire

A huge mulch pile smouldering in the Newhall Pass overnight has sparked repeated calls from passing motorists of a brush fire in Weldon Canyon.



Shortly after 11:20 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on Coltrane Avenue at the Gavin Motorway, near the Oak Tree Gun Club on Coltrane.



“The call was cancelled at 11:25 a.m., when we got there,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



`Since 4 a.m., at least half a dozen reports of fire or smoke spotted on hillsides in the Newhall Pass were placed with the California Highway Patrol and the Fire Department.



Shortly after responding to the initial call at 4 a.m., firefighters reported that the burning mulch pile was near a fire hydrant.



Firefighters responding to each of the calls, called each time to cancel them upon arrival, Lim said. One of the calls received shortly after 7 a.m. reported smoke but no fire.



The calls and the mulch fire that prompted concern occurred shortly after officials with the National Weather Service posted both a red flag warning and a high wind warning, drawing attention to heightened fire risk conditions.



Both warnings in effect until Friday — the red flag warning until 10 p.m. and the other warning until noon.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

