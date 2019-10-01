Sri Siddhi Vinayake Temple to host discussion on social media

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal



To celebrate Dusshera, the Hindu festival that commemorates Lord Rama’s defeat over the evil King Ravan, the Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Temple of Santa Clarita, or SSVTSV, expects to host psychiatrist Dr. Aakash Ahuja for a speaking session on the effects of social media.



The festival of Dusshera, which culminates in a nine-day Hindu celebration called Navratri, is a time of great celebration among Hindu people. Part of that celebration is to reach out to the community, said Prasanna Kaliyaperumal, a member of the team that is putting together this event. Kaliyaperumal hopes that Dr. Ahuja’s session will do just that.



The event, happening Saturday, Oct. 12 from 6:45-7:45 p.m., is free and open to anyone. Kaliyaperumal is expecting that adults, teens and children from both the Hindu community and the greater Santa Clarita area will be in attendance as the issue of social media affects many parts of society.



“We want to know what the boundary is and the parameters that we should use when it comes to using social media,” Kaliyaperumal said.



Dr. Ahuja, will be discussing the effects of social media, particularly as it relates to children and adolescents. The session is expected to be interactive, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the doctor.



The event is expected to take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m and is located at the SSVTSV at 28910 Sherman Ave. Valencia inside the Canyon Plastics Inc Building.

