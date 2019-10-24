Third fire erupts in Val Verde as the firefight continues on two fronts in northern SCV

By Caleb Lunetta, Tammy Murga & Jim Holt

Signal Staff Writers







5:20 p.m.

Fire initially held to 4 mobile home trailers and one fixed home spread to the brush, burning one acre.

Firefighters assigned to the Verde Fire were reassigned back to the Tick Fire.

5:00 p.m.

Four mobile home trailers and one fixed structure were damaged by fire that flared up in Val Verde at 4:20 p.m.



Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department expressed concern about other homes and brush in the area.



The fire was dubbed the Verde Fire as firefighters battled two other fires nearby — the Tick Fire which has burned more than 3,700 acres, and the Tick Branch 10 fire which has burned, at last report, 5 to 7 acres.



The Verde Fire began on San Martinez Canyon Road near Chiquita Canyon Road at the heart of the town.



