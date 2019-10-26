Tick Fire update: Number of structures destroyed jumps to 18, 3 firefighters injured

After previous reports had put the number of structures destroyed in the single digits, officials have increased the number of structures destroyed by the Tick Fire to 18.

In a Saturday night press release, officials gave the new number of structures destroyed along with saying that the new number of structures damaged was 16.

A Saturday morning incident update released to the public had previously had those numbers at nine structures destroyed and nine structures damaged.

A home that burned on Sugar Loaf Court in the Tick Fire. Dan Watson/The Signal

The new numbers also state three firefighters have been injured. however, no civilian injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The Tick Fire is currently at 4,615 acres with 55% containment. The number of structures threatened has stayed consistent from Saturday morning at 10,000.

Currently 925 firefighters remain on the scene with additional support resources nearby.

“Current objectives include looking for opportunities to further build containment,” read the report. “We continue to monitor the weather will have more favorable conditions (Saturday evening) with lower winds and higher humidity.”

Fire Department officials also said they were preparing for another Santa Ana wind event Sunday and Monday, increasing the fire risk once again.

Areas still under mandatory evacuation include Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road. All other areas have been repopulated in Santa Clarita as of 2 p.m. Saturday.