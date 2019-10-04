Two teens arrested for golf cart robbery

Two teenaged boys are alleged to have stolen a golf cart on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

In an advisory message sent out to the public on Friday, two days after the incident reportedly occurred, the two boys stole the golf cart from maintenance workers at an apartment complex located on the 18400 block of Jakes Way in Canyon Country.

“The juveniles then drove the cart against oncoming traffic on Sierra Highway, and crossed Soledad Canyon Road until the golf cart became disabled by a curb,” said the news release sent out by the sheriff’s station.

The suspects then reportedly fled on foot, with the maintenance workers in tow yelling, “He stole our golf cart,” according to officials.

A witness on the scene had to reportedly help the two adult male maintenance workers apprehend one of the suspects. Both maintenance workers required medical treatment as deputies arrived.

“Deputies took custody of the juvenile being detained by the citizen on felony charges of taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent,” said the release. “The subject, a 15-year-old boy and local resident, was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.”

While the boy was being booked, a detective with COBRA — a unit that works with gangs and at-risk youth — said he recognized the teen from a Canyon Country robbery on Sept. 23.

“In that incident, a male juvenile victim was sitting on a planter outside a business on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country,” said the release. “Two male juveniles allegedly approached the victim and one of the juveniles threatened the victim with a knife and asked for money.”

Allegedly, the victim told both the suspects that he had no money, and the suspects immediately began to punch the victim in the head and his prescription glasses were broken. Both his skateboard and backpack were taken, and the victim required medical treatment.

After the first suspect was arrested, COBRA detectives were able to find the second suspect, another 15-year-old local boy, and take him into custody, according to officials.

The two male juvenile subjects were transferred to Sylmar Juvenile Hall where they await a court date on Monday.