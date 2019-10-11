Valencia Acura receives J.D. Power 2019 Dealer of Excellence Certification

Each year, the J.D. Power 2019 Dealer of Excellence Program recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships across the country for providing exceptional customer service, one of which was Valencia Acura this year.

“This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as J.D. Power,” Cheri Fleming, dealer/principal at Valencia Acura, said in a prepared statement Thursday.

J.D. Power is known for its “Voice of the Customer” research over the last 50 years, and its program works to help consumers identify which dealers will go the extra mile where they can confidently buy a vehicle.

“For 22 years, we’ve created a friendship culture treating guests the way we ourselves want to be treated,” Fleming added. “Everyone in this dealership contributes to making our customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement.”

In order to qualify, dealerships must rank among the top performers in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study, as well as in key customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the study.

Qualifying dealers must then pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices, which include listing inventory and pricing on their website, negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner, offering a fair trade-in value and presenting clear and easy-to-understand finance and insurance products.

Certified dealers then benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their commitment to customer service.

“It is such an honor to receive this recognition,” Don Fleming, Valencia Acura’s general manager, said in the statement. “We are so fortunate to live in a community that supports local businesses and appreciates the goodwill and friendship our dealership provides. We like to say that we’re more than a dealership; we build friendships.”