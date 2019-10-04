VIA announces its 2019 awards nominees

The Valley Industry Association announced Thursday the nominees for its 2019 awards that recognize individuals in the categories: Business of the Year, Rising Star and Volunteer of the Year.

The awards are scheduled to be presented during VIA’s Black and White BASH event on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

“The VIA BASH has become one of the must-attend business events in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Teresa Todd, chair of VIA’s board. “This year, the signature gala transforms into a ‘Night to Remember’ inspired by Truman Capote’s infamous social event of 1966.”

Nominees for the Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award:

Ed Masterson, SOS Entertainment

Mariella Masuda, Hyatt Regency Valencia

Fabienne McGeever, Simpatico Systems

Kim Thomson, SCV Relocation Services

Sue Tweddell, Primerica

Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s

Nominees for the VIA Rising Star Award:

KKAJ, Certified Public Accountants

SCV Senior Center (Bella Vida)

Thrivent Financial | Jeff & Melanie Meyer

Nominees for VIA Business of the Year:

Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology

Hyatt Regency Valencia

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Mission Valley Bank

The Signal/Signal Multimedia

For tickets, visit via.org/via-bash or contact the VIA office at [email protected] or phone 661-294-8088.