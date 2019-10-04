VIA announces its 2019 awards nominees

The Valley Industry Association announced Thursday the nominees for its 2019 awards that recognize individuals in the categories: Business of the Year, Rising Star and Volunteer of the Year.
The awards are scheduled to be presented during VIA’s Black and White BASH event on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
“The VIA BASH has become one of the must-attend business events in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Teresa Todd, chair of VIA’s board. “This year, the signature gala transforms into a ‘Night to Remember’ inspired by Truman Capote’s infamous social event of 1966.”
Nominees for the Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award:
- Ed Masterson, SOS Entertainment
- Mariella Masuda, Hyatt Regency Valencia
- Fabienne McGeever, Simpatico Systems
- Kim Thomson, SCV Relocation Services
- Sue Tweddell, Primerica
- Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s
Nominees for the VIA Rising Star Award:
- KKAJ, Certified Public Accountants
- SCV Senior Center (Bella Vida)
- Thrivent Financial | Jeff & Melanie Meyer
Nominees for VIA Business of the Year:
- Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
- Hyatt Regency Valencia
- Jersey Mike’s Subs
- Mission Valley Bank
- The Signal/Signal Multimedia
For tickets, visit via.org/via-bash or contact the VIA office at [email protected] or phone 661-294-8088.
Advertisement