Wildcat Classic celebrates 11 years of music

As the winds blew on Saturday, more than 20 high school bands performed at the Wildcat Classic to compete and raise money for the West Ranch High School band.



The Wildcat Classic is a competition that draws bands from all over Southern California. Because West Ranch hosted the event, they were able to perform and be scored, but were unable to compete. This event is West Ranch’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Other schools have similar competitions to raise money for their bands.



The Canyon High School Gold Star Brigade performs “Crossroads” at the 2019 West Ranch High School Wildcat Classic marching band competition held at Valencia High School on Saturday, October 19, 201. Dan Watson/The Signal

Food and desserts were available outside the stadium and proceeds went toward supporting the band. Programs and musical themed gifts were also for sale.



The bands were divided into different divisions depending on their size. Judges were brought in to evaluate and score the bands.



The Canyon High School Gold Star Brigade performs “Crossroads” at the 2019 West Ranch High School Wildcat Classic marching band competition held at Valencia High School on Saturday, October 19, 201. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High School won the overall title of tournament sweepstakes winner, by having the highest overall score. They also won their own division, 3A. Canyon High School and Saugus High School both won their own divisions.



Jason Marshall, director of instrumental music at West Ranch High School, has been a part of the event since its infancy in 2008. “The biggest change from the beginning is that now we are much better at putting on this event,” Marshall said. “We know all the shortcuts and what makes it great, so now I think it is a great event.”



The event was orchestrated by Marshall and run by volunteers who were mainly parents of students performing.



The Canyon High School Gold Star Brigade color guard performs “Crossroads” at the 2019 West Ranch High School Wildcat Classic marching band competition held at Valencia High School on Saturday, October 19, 201. Dan Watson/The Signal

Gene and Lana Sawaya, parents of West Ranch senior trumpet player Ella, have volunteered for the past four years at the event because they love supporting the group and the music program.



“I’m really pleased at how they did in this competition despite the weather conditions,” said Marshall. “They entertained the audience and I believe they did as well as they could possibly do.”



The strong winds often disrupted the bands while they were performing since many props were lost throughout the performances. However, the wind caused the color guards’ flags to fly effortlessly.

