Winds hit SCV, sending two trees onto local roads

Santa Ana winds swept into the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday morning, sending at least two trees onto local roadways as Southern California Edison enacted a series of intentional power outages to reduce fire danger.



Public works crews with the city of Santa Clarita responded to a large tree that crashed onto Magic Mountain Parkway near McBean Parkway shortly before 10 a.m.



Within the hour, first responders reported a tree falling onto Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department have been prepared for strong winds and the possibility of brush fires as a result of those winds, forecast to arrive in the SCV with gusts between 45 and 75 mph.



SCV residents were also notified by Southern California Edison about the possibility of power outages.



Shortly after 11 a.m. power was reported out in the area of Grandiflores Road in Canyon Country.



More than 49,000 Edison customers in Los Angeles County, including an unspecified number in the SCV, were notified about the possibility of outages over the next couple of days, Edison spokesman David L. Song said Wednesday afternoon.



Song said it is not known when or where, or for how long, the outages will take place.



The bottom line, he said, is that as long as the red flag warning remains in place, the possibility of outages remains in place.



Edison’s outline of current and potential outages, with links to maps of specific areas that could be affected, can be found on the electric company’s website at https://www.scemaintenance.com/content/sce-maintenance/en/psps.html.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

