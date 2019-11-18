Angela Underwood Jacobs exits 25th Congressional District race

Lancaster City Councilwoman Angela Underwood Jacobs announced Monday she was ending her campaign to fill the 25th Congressional District seat in 2020.

Her eight-month candidacy ended after learning that former Rep. Steve Knight decided to re-enter the race. She said she would be “stepping aside and supporting (Knight).”

“While it pains me to step aside and suspend my campaign, I know it is the right thing for me to do at this time,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Now more than ever, Republicans need unity, and I believe the right thing to do is to get behind the candidate who has the best chance of building the resources to win the primary and ultimately defeat a liberal Democrat next November. That is why I am stepping aside and supporting Steve Knight to take back the 25th.”

Jacobs said she decided to run when it became clear that Knight would not seek re-election against now-former Rep. Katie Hill, who defeated him in 2018. “I would be the best candidate to defeat Hill and play a role in making our country stronger, safer and more prosperous,” she said at the time.

She had raised more than $224,000 for her campaign and an ending cash-on-hand of $188,000.

Jacobs was unavailable for comment to discuss how she planned on using the funds.

She is the latest to announce an end to their campaign, following Mark Cripe, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant and former U.S. Marine who pulled out of the race last week.

