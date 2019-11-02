Art Classic celebrates 30th year

Santa Clarita Arts Association celebrated its 30th Art Classic at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday to showcase art from members of the association and raise money to benefit the SCAA nonprofit.



More than 70 artists contributed to the exhibit among eight divisions: acrylic, dry media, masters, mixed media, oil painting, photography, sculpture and watercolor. The exhibit segment of the event was free and open to the public. Winners of the Art Classic were to be announced at the gala segment of the event Friday night, but winners will be listed on their website shortly after the event.



The gala cost $25 per person and some of the proceeds went toward scholarships for high school seniors who plan on pursuing a career in the arts, according to SCAA President Charlotte Mullich. This year, the scholarship recipients are Julia Aguina, Lauren Franco and Deja Cavalleri.



Participating artists Tony Hanna, left, and Mardilan Georgio discuss the artwork on display at the 30th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Art Classic Gala 2019 held at Hyatt Regency Valencia in Valencia on Friday, November 1, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Our organization has about 150 members so about half our members participate,” said Mullich.



Mullich was featured in the exhibit with her watercolor and mixed media pieces. She has participated in the last three Art Classics.



Cheri Marcovitch, an exhibiting artist, has been a member of SCAA for the past 27 years. She’s grown with the association and has seen how their focus has shifted over the years.



“I think our focus is more on the community now,” said Marcovitch. “We are having a good time painting while also doing good things for the public.”



Attendees Chris Haynie, left, and Barbara McCoy chat as they sit in front of the artwork entitled “Center Stage Masters” by Jane Mick on display at the 30th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Art Classic Gala 2019 held at Hyatt Regency Valencia in Valencia on Friday, November 1, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

Their silent auction featured prizes like Disneyland park hopper passes and Six Flags Magic Mountain tickets. For the first time ever, they had a live auction, which took place during the gala. Most of the proceeds went toward their fundraiser, according to Mullich.



SCAA members are responsible for different artistic transformations within the Santa Clarita Valley. In the past, they have painted trash cans in Newhall to help with beautification efforts.



Past Art Classics were held at the William S. Hart Park, but for the association’s 30th anniversary they wanted to go big and have it at the Hyatt, according to Mullich.

