Attempted murder suspect caught on foot on the I-5

A man wanted out of Yuba City for attempted murder was caught following a foot pursuit Saturday morning by California Highway Patrol officers on the Interstate 5, according to a CHP press release.



The suspect, Edrian Vivanco, 38, was suspected to be heading toward Mexico, so CHP Newhall officials posted a description of the suspect publicly.



Around 1:46 a.m. CHP officers identified the suspect’s car traveling southbound on I-5, and additional officers set up an enforcement stop in hopes of capturing the suspect, the press release says.



Once he was located, CHP waited for additional units since it would be a high-risk stop because of the charges the suspect was facing, according to Josh Greengard, CHP public information officer.



“We waited for the additional units until the solo occupant stopped his vehicle in the carpool lane and fled on foot pursuit,” said Greengard.



With officers in tow behind him, the suspect climbed up a dirt embankment, the press release says.



“He traveled across the freeway from the southbound lanes to northbound on foot, which is a very unsafe situation,” said Greengard. “Once a perimeter was set, fortunately, we were able to locate him.”



The suspect was taken into custody on Laurel Canyon and Carey Ranch Lane around 4:39 a.m. by LAPD, according to the press release.

