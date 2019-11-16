Bark for Life returns to SCV

Dog lovers from all over the Santa Clarita Valley came to the Westfield Town Center for Bark For Life, an event held to raise money for the American Cancer Society on Saturday.



“We exceeded our goal of $6,000 before the event started,” said Ronna Randall, event co-chair for Bark for Life Santa Clarita. “We are hoping to total up to $9,000 or $10,000 by the end of the event.”



Molly, five-year-old golden retriever attends the American Cancer Society’s annual Bark for Life celebration of the joys of canine companionship fundraiser held in the parking lot of the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signa

This fundraising event honors the life-long contributions of our canine caregivers. These caregivers include guide dogs, service dogs, rescue dogs, therapy dogs, police dogs and others.



“It presents the opportunity for people to be empowered through their canine companion partnerships and to contribute to cancer cures through the mission of the American Cancer Society,” the Bark for Life program says.



lDaisy Morales, 4 and 14-year-old dachshund, Max attend the American Cancer Society’s annual Bark for Life celebration of the joys of canine companionship fundraiser held in the parking lot of the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

To kick the event off, attendees and their dogs walked in the ‘doggie parade’ to the Patios. Later in the event, there were costume contests, for dogs specifically and another for an owner-dog combo costume.



Dogs also participated in a peanut butter lick off where dogs had to race to finish their serving of peanut butter. In addition, owners and their pets played musical hoops, a dog equivalent of musical chairs except for the chairs were hula hoops.



“Leia was in the second to last round of musical hoops, but sadly she did win,” said Gabriel Benitez an attendee about his rescue dog Leia. “



Each dog that registered at the event received a goody bag filled with treats and other dog-related items.

