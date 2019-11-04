Big rig crash blocks traffic on Newhall Ranch Road

Two big rig trucks collided in Castaic on Monday afternoon, blocking traffic on Newhall Ranch Road.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. near the Highway 126 and Interstate 5 connector, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office.

The collision blocked all westbound lanes as well as some of the eastbound lanes, according to CHP officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials will be handling the collision, Kravig added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.