Buying a Used Car – 5 Factors to Consider

As a secondary owner, you are interested in the events that the car on sale had been in: theft, accidents, lien, etc. Choosing a new or used car sometimes turns into serious problems, or, on the contrary, significant pros each of which should be paid attention to. Often, when deciding whether to buy a new car or a used one, people are guided by two criteria – which vehicle they want to have, and which car they can buy with available funds. But, none of these criteria can help make the right choice; desires don’t always correspond to the possibilities. And the amount of funds available almost always means that it is possible to either buy a too expensive or too cheap car.

Why Check VIN Numbers

If you want to find advice on the Internet, then, basically, you can read some recommendations on buying a used, not a new car. These opinions are usually supported by information that a new car loses almost 10 – 20% when it is just bought, and another 10 to 40% after a year of operation.

Buying a used car is a process to prepare for. First, you need to decide on the car brand and model. It will be easier to find defects in examples of identical cars. When purchasing a used car, a VIN check DMV is required – the only official and global vehicle identifier (TS). Verification can be done for free. Checking the VIN number is a mandatory procedure when buying either a used or a new car.

Criteria for Choosing a Used Car

Non-compliance issues arise not only in the legal field. What should you pay attention to when buying a used car?

1. Inspection at the station

When a machine has well-masked defects, it is difficult for an unknowing person to identify them. If you like one or another car, then you need to run diagnostics at the service station. Masters will clearly indicate flaws, and it will be clear whether it is worth buying this car.

2. Real mileage

When buying a used car, you need to pay attention to the mileage, a VIN coder will help with that. A good service person will be able to find places that indicate real mileage.

3. Body coating

To determine whether a car or any body part has been repainted, you need to purchase a thickness gauge. This device measures the thickness of the car paint. It will also be important to check the car in the database using the VIN decode.

4. Cabin

The cabin can also indicate the car age. Unscrupulous sellers often do cosmetic procedures to restore the interior. If you take a closer look, you can notice some flaws: only the driver’s seat is reshaped, the rubber pedals are replaced, the defects are tinted. To avoid cheating, you need to compare the condition and materials in the places that are hard to reach.

5. Raise a car

Before buying, you need to check the car body well. First of all, inspect the lower parts of the doors. If the door was dismantled or removed and repaired, these places are not painted over. It’s worse when new parts are installed in a used car.

Be careful while buying a car, and good luck!