Canyon Country homes hit by landslide earlier this year prepare for rain

The Trestles and American Beauty housing development homes, which suffered from a landslide earlier this year, are preparing for upcoming holiday rain.

Residents who share the slope between Terri Drive and Trestles Drive say they have been told it’s being handled by officials.

Crews from Landscape Development Inc. will once again be out there functioning as emergency storm crews, working to lay out tarps and sandbags over the hillside in order to keep it dry and prevent further slippage.

In February, a weekend storm caused a landslide, which caused residential properties to physically transform and break apart.

Amy Ambrose, earth services division president of Landscape Development, said crews plan to use 20,000 feet of tarp and a few hundred more sandbags through the next few days. Crews were out there last week as well laying down tarp, marking the second time they’ve been to the landslide since the initial incident in February.

“It’s the same thing as last time,” said Amy Ambrose. “We’re basically trying to keep everything as dry as possible to prevent anymore movement until they can fix it.”

The slope, Ambrose said, looks very similar to how it had looked before, and the only shift she saw in terms of the soil was due to construction and nothing natural.

In February, a total of five homes received “yellow tags” or voluntary evacuation notices.

Officials said they are expecting an inch of rain on Wednesday and an inch of rain on Thursday.