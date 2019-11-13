Castaic woman arrested in Sunday crash accused of DUI causing injury

The person arrested Sunday afternoon following a traffic collision on Golden Valley Road involving three vehicles has been identified as Ashlee Gifford, 25, of Castaic.



On Sunday, about 4:45 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to Dorothy Street and Golden Valley Road for a traffic collision.



“One of the drivers was detained by deputies pending a DUI investigation,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.



“The driver had difficulty standing and deputies could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from the suspect,” she said, noting the “driver blew a .20 percent blood/alcohol content.”

At least one arrest was made and that person was then transported to the hospital, according to Detective Michelle O’Brien of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Gifford was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, a felony.

At least one arrest was made and that person was then transported to the hospital, according to Detective Michelle O’Brien of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

