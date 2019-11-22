Celebration of Life set for Gracie Anne Muehlberger

A celebration of life honoring 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger, who died in the Saugus High School shooting Nov. 14, is set for Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event has been scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Real Life Church, located at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road. A live stream of the ceremony will be accessible at reallifechurch.org.

Muehlberger succumbed to her injuries last week after a 16-year-old boy opened fire on campus, resulting in the deaths of two other teenagers, including the attacker. Three other students were wounded.

The 15-year-old was described by her family as “vivacious, funny, loyal” and “the daughter we always dreamed to have, fiercely strong and lover of all things fashionable – was our best friend.”

In a GoFundMe account, created by the family, nearly $130,000 had been raised since Nov. 15.