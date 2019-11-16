Live stream available Sunday for Saugus High shooting vigil

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a vigil Sunday at Central Park to allow those impacted by Thursday’s shooting a chance to mourn and grieve.

Anyone unable to attend the vigil Sunday at 7 p.m. in Saugus can watch live on The Signal’s Facebook page, here: www.facebook.com/signalscv

Hundreds of Saugus High Students gather for a memorial at Pacific Crest Park in Saugus on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

In addition to Sunday’s vigil, there’s a number of opportunities to seek support for counseling services in the Santa Clarita Valley for those affected.

The Child & Family Center is hosting support groups on Monday at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley is welcome to join at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.



“We are offering free support groups to anyone who feels like they need to talk to someone …” said Carolyn Labbe, vice president of clinical services. “There are also resources on our website on how parents should talk to their children during tragedies.”

Caring Connected is hosting a grief and loss support group, Monday 7 p.m.

To anyone affected by the shooting in the community, Caring Connected is hosting its own grief and loss support group for free. It will take place at 23822 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 201. Caring Connected will also have a representative present at the Central Park vigil on Sunday.

“We are sponsoring this vigil because we want to create a place where our community can come together and show that we are a community strong,” said Marsha McLean, mayor of Santa Clarita, in a previous interview with The Signal. “Also, we want to show our support not only for the Saugus High School children, but to all the children at our schools.”

Though there is parking available at Central Park, a high volume of people are expected to attend Sunday, so there will be additional parking made available. There is street parking down Bouquet Canyon Road, along with parking at Bouquet Canyon Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mental Health and other resources for the Santa Clarita Valley

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:

Mental Health America

Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare

National Institute for Mental Health

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK

Reachout.com

SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:

Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page

SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)

Stop Bullying

SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641

ACCESS (DMH Mental Health Hotline) (800)-854- 7771

Asian Pacific Counseling & Treatment Center (818) 267-1100

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita (Children, Youth and Adults) (661) 259-9439

Child and Family Guidance Center – Northridge (818) 993-9311

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Center (661)-362- 3259

The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about emotional health and how to get help or support a loved one, visit jedfoundation.org/help.





