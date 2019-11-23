Community unites for ‘Light Up Main Street’

Santa Clarita celebrated its annual Light Up Main Street event Saturday night, when the community came together to enjoy one another’s company, participate in different activities and share in the holiday spirit.



Each year, the city welcomes the community to experience the holiday season with a ceremonial tree lighting. Along with the lighting, there were different parts of the event that were fun for all ages.



Qiana Tarlow (right) and her daughter Avalon (left) visited the snow brought in to Newhall for the LightUp Main Street celebration Saturday night. November 23, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“We’ve been to a lot of the tree lightings and we love the community aspect of it all and seeing everyone get together to support one another,” said Jennie Rodriquez, a Valencia resident.



Snow in Santa Clarita is very rare, except on nights like these. There was a small area filled with real snow that children were seen playing in. On the street, there were fake snow machines that rained bubbles on the community to play in.



To accent the fake snow, decorative lights covered the trees and light posts creating a winter wonderland in Santa Clarita’s own community.



A 23-foot-tall Christmas Tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library was lit as the LightUp Main Street holiday celebration kicked off Saturday night. November 23, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“I think every year is special here in Santa Clarita with Light Up Main Street,” said Carrie Lujan, communications manager at the City of Santa Clarita. “We have so many people who come from all over the community and all over the region to take part in the event.”



There were different attractions for the community to enjoy such as a craft zone, live performances, face painting and more. In addition, there were a few photo opportunities at the event including a photo with the Grinch and his sleigh, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and a huge snow globe.



Megan Maertz (left) and her daughter Marlee visit Santa Clause during the Light Up Main Street celebration held in downtown Newhall Saturday night. November 23, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Each year, this event is used as a way to unite the community during the holiday season; however, more than ever before the community is looking for opportunities to come together as a family to support one another following the events at Saugus High School on Nov. 14, according to Lujan.



“Going into a season that is normally very joyful, tonight we are appreciative of our lives and our loved ones,” said Laurene Weste, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman. “Life is a special gift, and it could be gone in a second — so we are so grateful to share our lives together tonight.”

