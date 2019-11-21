Dan Petkunas | Look No Further than Garcia

Why is Rep. Kevin McCarthy promoting anyone other than Mike Garcia? If he’d spend two minutes with Garcia, McCarthy would see Garcia is the strongest person for the job. Consider Garcia’s credentials: leadership, business experience, military service, an Annapolis Naval Academy graduate, and a master’s degree (in national security) from Georgetown University. Not one person in the Santa Clarita Valley is more qualified to be our next representative in Congress.
Dan Petkunas
Valencia
