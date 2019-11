Deputies responded to a disturbance around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Mobil gas station on Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway, according to Shirley Miller, public information officer for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The person, who was briefly detained by deputies, ultimately was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, MIller said.

No arrests were made and no other information is available at this time, Miller said.