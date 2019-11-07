Deputies responding to call of shots fired in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of gunshots being fired off in the Newhall area late Thursday night.

According to law enforcement personnel, the calls for multiple shots being fired near Placerita Junior High school were received at 11:23 p.m..

Officials on the scene have said multiple deputies on foot and in vehicles are combing the area, but no suspects or cause has yet been reported as of 11:45 p.m.

As many as five shots were reportedly heard.

As of 11:30 p.m., no victims or injuries had been reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The location was near a similar incident Wednesday night, where deputies were called to a reported scene of shots being fired before two suspects were detained, but no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.