Events following Saugus Shooting

Following the shooting at Saugus High School Thursday morning that left two dead and four injured, local organizations and churches will be hosting events, vigils and prayer services to unite the community amid the tragedy.



These include:



Emergency mental health support group, Thursday 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

In response to the Saugus shooting, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is offering free counseling services to those affected by the tragedy. No calls or appointments need to be made to receive the counseling. It will be held at two locations: 23772 Newhall Ave. and 25115 West Avenue Stanford Suite No. A-104.



“Since it affected our community, we felt it was our duty to help those in need in any way we could,” said Daisy Wyche, public relations and office manager at the Dixon health center.



Free support groups, Thursday 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

The Child & Family Center is hosting support groups on Thursday at 4, 5, and 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m., 3, 4, and 5 p.m. and Monday at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. Everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley is welcome to join at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.



“We are offering free support groups to anyone who feels like they need to talk to someone …” said Carolyn Labbe, vice president of clinical services. “There are also resources on our website on how parents should talk to their children during tragedies.”



Grief Counseling, Thursday 5 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita, William S. Hart Union High School District and county mental health officials will all be on site for the grief counseling services offered at The Center, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, from 5 to 7 p.m. Resources will be available for residents affected directly or indirectly by the Saugus shooting.



“It is important for the community to have the ability to come together and heal,” said Kevin Stauss, communications specialist for the city of Santa Clarita.



Bouquet Canyon Church, Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Bouquet Canyon Church is hosting its own prayer event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday that will be filled with worship, prayer and scripture, according to Billy Ford, lead pastor at BCC. The church describes the event as a way to lift up the community in prayer.



“We have a lot of people in our church who are connected to Saugus High School, we know teachers and students,” said Ford. “It is important to give people the chance to all be together during this time.”



Grace Baptist Prayer Night, Thursday 6 p.m.

In the wake of the Saugus High School tragedy, Grace Baptist church will be running a Prayer Night at 6 p.m. It will be held in the main worship center and will run until about 8 p.m. The church is located on 22833 Copper Hill Drive.



“It will be held in the main worship center this evening,” said Whitney Moore, executive assistant at GBC. “There will be music, the pastor will speak and there will be time set aside to have our church pray over those who request it.”



Valencia United Methodist Church Prayer Service, Thursday 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Valencia United Methodist Church will be hosting a special prayer service in response to the shooting. The public is welcome to pray in their sanctuary anytime today, since it is open. It is located across from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 25718 McBean Parkway.



“There will be candle lighting and the choir will sing,” said Deb Baur, director of business operations at VUMC. “It is open to everyone.”



Central Park Vigil, Sunday 7 p.m..

Sebastian Cazares, College of the Canyons student body president and Saugus High School alum, and a team of other students from Santa Clarita are organizing a vigil at Central Park by the flagpole, Sunday at 7 p.m. They are running the vigil to unite the community during this tragedy.



“In the wake of this tragedy, we have to come together and be there for one another during this difficult time…” said Cazares. “We can only get through this together.”

