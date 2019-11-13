Free ride to Knott’s Berry Farm for veterans

All retired or active U.S. military veterans are invited to take the Santa Clarita Transit to Knott’s Berry Farm for free on Sunday, Nov. 17, to coincide with the theme park’s annual “Military Tribute Days,” in which veterans and one guest receive free admission to the park.



Veterans can take up to one guest; however, the bus fare will be free to those who donate canned food or other essential items for the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Otherwise, the regular fare is $3 each way.



“Upon arrival at Knott’s Berry Farm, U.S. veterans, retired and active military personnel will be required to present military ID or proof of U.S. military service to receive complimentary admission to the park,” the news release says.



Free admission to the park is valid to the retired or active U.S. military veteran and their “plus-one.” Up to six additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted price of $42 each, according to the Knott’s Berry Farm website.



Buses will depart from two locations, one at 8:30 a.m. from McBean Regional Transit Center and another at 8:45 a.m. from the Newhall Metrolink Station. At the end of the day, buses will leave at 5:30 p.m. to return back to Santa Clarita.



This promotion is active Nov. 3-21 and Dec. 2-19, but Santa Clarita Transit will only be offering one-day service to the park on Nov. 17.



For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s one-day service to Knott’s Berry Farm, contact Santa Clarita Transit at 661-294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

