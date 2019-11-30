Grapevine conditions worsen heading into Saturday night

Grapevine conditions are expected to worsen as temperatures chill through Saturday night, according to officials.

In a tweet sent out by the official National Weather Service of Los Angeles, officials said there’s a chance of light snow or freezing rain happen across the Interstate 5 near the Grapevine between 3-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials also warned of the nearby mountain roadways in Ventura county and the foothills of the Antelope Valley experiencing similar conditions.

Saturday’s warning marks a continuation of days in which California Highway Patrol officers have had to increase road monitoring and warnings in the Grapevine area due to poor weather.