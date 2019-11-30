CHP escorts vehicles over the top of Grapevine Summit snow starting to stick at 4000 foot level near Frazier Park. photo for The Signal by Jeff Zimmerman.

Grapevine conditions worsen heading into Saturday night

Grapevine conditions are expected to worsen as temperatures chill through Saturday night, according to officials.

In a tweet sent out by the official National Weather Service of Los Angeles, officials said there’s a chance of light snow or freezing rain happen across the Interstate 5 near the Grapevine between 3-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials also warned of the nearby mountain roadways in Ventura county and the foothills of the Antelope Valley experiencing similar conditions.

Saturday’s warning marks a continuation of days in which California Highway Patrol officers have had to increase road monitoring and warnings in the Grapevine area due to poor weather.

Caleb Lunetta

