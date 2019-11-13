Gun allegedly pulled on collision victim who asked for info exchange

When a motorist noticed his car had been hit by another motorist and then asked for an exchange of information, the response was having a gun pointed at him.



On Tuesday, around 12:20 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a business parking lot on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road regarding reports of a hit and run.



The alleged victim, described as a Hispanic man from North Hollywood, in his 20s, noticed his parked car was hit by another car.



“When the victim contacted the driver to exchange insurance information, the suspect allegedly grabbed a gun from his waistband and pointed it towards the driver’s side window,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The suspect then took off and was soon out of view without having provided any information to the victim, she said.



Responding deputies received information from bystanders on the description of the suspect and vehicle.



A short time later, deputies located a man and a vehicle matching the description a few miles away.



Michael Evans, 29, of Valencia, was arrested on suspicion of carrying an unloaded firearm inside of vehicle, brandishing a firearm, and hit-and-run collision — all misdemeanors.



Evans was also arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony.



The suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



