Heavy rain, snow hits the SCV and surrounding areas

Snow has begun falling on the Grapevine as the Santa Clarita Valley is hit with heavy rainfall, which is expected to last through Thursday.

“This is a main cold front that is coming through the area,” said Tom Fisher, spokesman with the National Weather Service. “You will see multiple showers throughout the day, with periods of clear, followed by periods of heavy showers with potential hail and thunder.”

As of 9:30 a.m Wednesday, the Grapevine is expected to remain open, though assessments for a shutdown as part of Operation Snowflake will continue to be made as conditions change, according to Officer Josh Greengard with CHP.

“Travel across the Interstate 5 Corridor will be hazardous at times over the next few days,” read a social media post by the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles branch Wednesday morning. “Highway 14 through the Soledad Pass will be affected at times, as well.”

There is expected to be a repeat of this Thursday as the morning brings a heavy band of rain followed by showers that will last most of the day, Fisher added.

“Rain won’t be exiting until later in the day (Thursday),” he added.

CHP, CalTrans and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are on snow patrol today as they monitor the road conditions through the Interstate 5 corridor.

“It is snowing in the Grapevine, and we do expect the snow to continue this morning,” Fisher said. “It might even lift enough and turn briefly to rain … but it’ll be much colder tomorrow, so we’re likely to see the snow continue.”