Henry Mayo experiences power issue; care continues as usual

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have said they’re experiencing some computer failures, but care and prescriptions are continuing as usual, according to officials.

“It was some kind of power issue that affected our computer systems,” said Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody. “They’re fixing the power issue, and then they can reboot our systems.”

Moody said there are procedures in place to ensure that care and distribution of prescriptions carry on as usual. People are “absolutely not” being turned away from receiving services at the hospital, Moody said.

The computer system failure happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, he said.