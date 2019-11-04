It’s time to go ‘Head Over Heels for Rescues’

Rescues on the Runway, an animal rescue, is celebrating 13 years with its annual Head Over Heels for Rescues event on Nov. 16.

“It’s all about celebrating these little recycled pets,” founder Mardi Rivetti said. “Many rescues will be joining in, and many people bring their dogs, so the event will be full of happy pet parents and is all with the animals in mind. The families that have adopted animals are so proud, so it’s really a lot of fun.”

The event is set to begin with a holiday boutique from 2-7 p.m., featuring various pet vendors.

Kids walk adoptable dogs on the runway at Rescues on the Runway’s annual “Head Over Heels for Rescues” fashion show fundraiser. Courtesy

Then, a fashion show is scheduled for 3 p.m., where models join rescues available for adoption on the runway with fashion by Mul Tayoba Design Originals.

“I was a child growing up in a dysfunctional lifestyle, and a dog rescued me,” Rivetti said. “My whole family was that little dog … So, I combined my passion for saving animals with my professional career … teaching modeling.”

Attendees can also walk their dogs on the runway to compete for various contests and prizes, including trophies for best bark, best tail wag or best costume.

To end the event, a dinner fundraiser is scheduled at 6 p.m., which is cocktail attire, but dogs are also welcome to join.

“Pets are dumped into shelters at the highest point at the beginning of summer and before Christmas,” Rivetti said, adding that it coincides with peak travel seasons. “Because shelters are overflowing this time of year, I try to use this particular event as a celebration of rescued animals and a chance for them to find a home for the holidays.”

All proceeds are expected to go toward helping the shelter animals, according to Rivetti.

Head Over Heels for Rescues is scheduled 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Hyatt Regency, located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia. The holiday boutique and fashion show are free and open to the public, while the dinner is $75 per person.

For more information, visit rescuesontherunway.org or email Rivetti at [email protected].