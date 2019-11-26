Kaiser Permanente clinic opens in Target

Kaiser Permanente has opened their newest clinic inside of the Target on Golden Valley Road to create an easy care option to the Canyon Country community, including those who are not Kaiser members.



“This is our fifth facility in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Chelsi Schriver, public affairs representative for Kaiser Permanente. “We have been here for 30 years, and it feels amazing to be such a great part of the community.”



A new Kaiser Clinic is opening at the Target on Golden Valley Road in Canyon Coutry. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The clinic offers more than 85 services including: care for minor illnesses and injuries, preventive care visits and checkups, skin treatments, gynecology, vaccinations and more, according to the Target clinic’s brochure.



Patients can make appointments online, but they also welcome walk-ins. The clinic hopes to serve the community by helping people receive convenient and quality care. Kaiser members and non-members are welcome to be seen at this clinic, according to Schriver.



“We are trying to make things easier for the community, and eliminate hurdles that are stopping them from coming in to get checked,” said Rhoda Nanalis, nurse practitioner at the clinic. “You can get seen and evaluated that day without having to make an appointment with your regular doctor.”



An exam room at the new Kaiser Clinic opening at the Target on Golden Valley Road in Canyon Coutry. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Prior to this clinic’s opening, Kaiser’s presence in Canyon Country was not as prominent as its presence in Valencia. Since the community in Canyon Country is growing, they decided to grow with it, according to Nanalis.



An additional convenient element of the clinic is when prescriptions prescribed from the clinic need to be filled, the CVS next door can fill the patient’s first fill. After their first fill, the clinic will send any additional prescriptions to their designated pharmacy.



“We are trying to bring as much convenience as we can to care within this community,” said Schriver.



For a full list of services and location, visit kptargetclinic.org

