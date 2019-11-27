LAPD throws dragnet over Newhall neighborhood in search of suspect

A man wanted by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department who was spotted in Newhall sparked a neighborhood to be cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the suspect on Wednesday.



About 3:30 p.m., more than two dozen deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station converged on the intersection of Pine and Market Streets, immediately setting up a containment area.



“This is an LAPD case and our vehicles are over there to help out,” Sgt. Eric Caplinger of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



A check with the LAPD revealed only that a man was being sought.



“At about 2:45 p.m., a suspect led us to the Newhall,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.



“We followed the suspect in the (San Fernando) Valley, which led us to your area,” he said. “The suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and a perimeter was set up.”



About 4 p.m., LAPD officers stepped up the police presence inside the perimeter, calling in the K-9 unit and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosives Unit — meaning the police dog and the bomb squad.



When asked why the bomb squad was called in, LASD Sgt. Benjamin C. Grubb said: “We are assisting LAPD regarding a containment only. It is in fact an LAPD handle.”



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

