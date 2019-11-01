Local church donates hygiene kits to L.A. homeless

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

The World Mission Society Church of God delivered 1,000 hygiene kits to the homeless population recently at Los Angeles City Hall.

The kits included toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion and socks. “Basic necessities for people’s needs,” said church member Alejandra Garcia.

An estimated 150-200 people donated items to complete the kits and 30 volunteers handed them out to those in need.

The donation came as an effort to support the Cleaning and Rapid Engagement, or CARE, program, which was launched by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in June.

The program aims to assist and develop relationships with the homeless community, Garcetti said at a press conference when the program launched.

Members of the church hope to continue working along with the CARE program and inspire others to get involved.For more information on volunteer opportunities, contact volunteer lead Deron Smith at [email protected]