Motorcyclist hurt, taken to hospital, in mid-afternoon crash

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Friday following a mid-afternoon traffic collision with a car on Soledad Canyon Road at Ruether Avenue.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls received shortly before 2:10 p.m., Fire Department Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.



“This was for a motorcycle versus car,” he said.



The patient, who was treated by paramedics as soon as they arrived, was conscious and, although shaky, able to stand with some assistance.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shut down two eastbound lanes on Soledad and one lane in the other direction.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt