Newhall woman accused of having fake $100 bills

A Newhall woman was arrested Friday, accused of having in her possession counterfeit $100 bills.



On Friday, in the early afternoon, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 29-year-old woman on three outstanding warrants totalling $170,000.



A couple of the warrants were related to an incident that happened in September, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.



“The (suspect) was contacted at Lyons Avenue and Apple Street, on Sept. 4 by patrol deputies who were checking on her well being, after they saw a minivan parked in a red zone with its hazard lights on,” Miller said.



When deputies approached the vehicle they spotted several opened bottles of liquor in the car, she added.



“There were also some counterfeit $100 bills and narcotics paraphernalia,” she said.



The woman was taken into custody with bail set at $175,000.



She was placed in the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.



