Newsom declares special election for 25th Congressional District

California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially declared Friday morning the special election to fill former Rep. Katie Hill’s vacant seat after her resignation.

The election will be held along with one for the 28th Senate District on May 12, followed by the primary for the special election on March 3.

Hill’s last day in office was Nov. 1, following her final remarks as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 31. Days before, she released a statement indicating her resignation from Congress amid allegations involving her personal life and an investigation into the matter opened by the House Committee on Ethics.

Since Hill’s resignation, multiple people have entered the race and others have voiced interest in leading the 25th Congressional District, which represents the Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope valleys.



Candidates include Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita; Lancaster City Councilwoman Angela Underwood Jacobs; former naval officer Mike Garcia; and business owner David Rudnick. Former Rep. Steve Knight, who served from 2015-19 but lost his re-election bid in 2018 to Hill, also announced his intent to run for the seat.



George Papadopoulos, a former Donald Trump campaign adviser, filed with the Federal Election Commission to enter the race in late October. Cenk Uygur, founder of media company The Young Turks, announced his bid for the seat this week on social media.

