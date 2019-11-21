Oakmont of Valencia to host dementia workshop

Dementia is a debilitating disease that leaves those affected by it often in need of specialized care. This December, Oakmont of Valencia will host a workshop for those caring for dementia patients that will hopefully give them a better understanding of life with the disease.

On Dec. 16, Oakmont will host “An Evening With Teepa Snow.” Snow is a nationally recognized dementia care advocate whose work focuses on helping caregivers understand the challenges that come with the various types of dementia and memory loss through practical and hands-on training sessions.

“This is the first time that Teepa Snow has spoken at a Santa Clarita Oakmont facility,” said Mary Dembkowski, marketing director at Oakmont of Valencia. “Her approach is very interactive and it gives those who care for people and don’t have dementia a glimpse into what it feels like to live with those challenges. We feel that her techniques will better equip our staff as well as family members to aid our residents suffering from dementia.”

Dementia is a blanket term used to describe any disease that results in a loss of cognitive function. It is a symptom of several health conditions that include, but are not limited to: Alzheimer’s, vascular causes, strokes and/or Lewy body dementia. About 24 million people worldwide are estimated to have some form of the disease, according to Dembkowski.

Margie Veis, executive director at Oakmont of Valencia, said in a statement that having Snow visit the community is an important part of Oakmont’s commitment to caring for its memory care residents and supporting the families and team members who care for them.

“We work hard to ensure we have the knowledge and insight to provide valuable techniques and approaches in our care delivery and connection to residents living with memory loss,” said Veis.

“This is such a widespread challenge and we at Oakmont want to provide the resources for Santa Clarita, not just the families of our residents,” Dembkowski said. “I hope this event allows people to have more knowledge and understanding of what the world of someone suffering from dementia is like, and through that to care for them more compassionately.”

“An Evening With Teepa Snow” is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Oakmont of Valencia, 24070 Copper Hill Drive, Valencia. The event is free to attend, and open to the public, but a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association is suggested. To RSVP or for more information, call 661-568-6080 by Dec. 14 as space is limited.