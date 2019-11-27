One in custody after morning car chase

One man was apprehended after a car chase ensued through heavy traffic going southbound Wednesday around 8 a.m. on the Interstate 5 and Highway 14, where the man was driving recklessly in a stolen car, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.



“We got behind the vehicle at the 5 and 14 going southbound,” said Greengard. “Originally, we tried to make an enforcement stop around the same point, but the vehicle continued until Rinaldi (Street), where officers took the suspect into custody.”



Because of the normal morning traffic and the rain, officers were following the driver only at speeds of 20-40 mph, Greengard says.



“A good Samaritan called in to report a reckless driver and gave us a description and license plate,” Greengard said. “ Once we ran the plates, it came back stolen.”



Only one man, the driver, was arrested.

