Ontario trucker accused of DUI causing injury in weekend crash

A weekend crash along the Grapevine that allegedly injured two, sending one of them to a hospital, has resulted in the arrest of an Ontario man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.



California Highway Patrol officers arrested truck driver Robert Jay Ramirez, 34, shortly before 1:10 a.m. Sunday in connection with a traffic collision that happened just before midnight on Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake.



“On Saturday, at 11:40 p.m., Ramirez was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on I-5 at Smokey Bear,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.



“Ramirez caused a collision with a Dodge Ram, subsequently causing the Dodge to overturn. From the collision, the driver of the Dodge sustained injuries,” he said.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision at 11:42 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said. “This was southbound on I-5, just north of Smokey Bear Road, for a solo vehicle overturned.”



Although two people suffered injuries, only one of them was taken to the hospital. Paramedics who arrived at the crash at 11:50 p.m. left the scene at 1:08 a.m., Lim said.



Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Greengard said.



Investigators are waiting on the results of blood/alcohol analysis, he said.



Ramirez was taken into custody about 5:10 a.m. Sunday with bail set at $125,000.



