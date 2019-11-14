Shots fired, several wounded at Saugus High School

More than one person including at least one student was shot at Saugus High School Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department put their “active shooter” training to use shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

One student was shot in the torso and treated, reportedly, by a teacher in one of the classrooms.

“We heard gunshots,” the teacher said.

Law enforcement officials confirmed multiple shots heard, more than one victim.

“We do have victims” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

Paramedics responded this morning to Saugus High School for reports of at least one person shot, suffering a gunshot wound.

At least half a dozen ambulances and as many Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station vehicles descended on the school shortly after 7:35 a.m.

“We are responding to reports of a gunshot wound,” said Chris Thomas, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that deputies responded to reports of gunshots heard on campus.

This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated as more becomes available