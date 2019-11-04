San Fernando Comic Book Convention moves to Santa Clarita

Comic book conventions have become some of the hottest events in pop culture, allowing fans to get up close and personal with their favorite icons, beef up their personal connections and stay on the cutting edge of the entertainment world. On Sunday, the Valley Comic Con will allow Santa Clarita residents to experience all the fun of a comic con without the hassle of long lines and travel expenses.

Valley Con will feature about 20 vendors and artists, offering everything from toys to bargain comics, as well as art pieces and high-end collectors’ comics. The event features celebrity appearances from former “Baywatch” star Donna D’Errico, Macabre Theatre host Ivanna Cadaver, Cathy Silvers of “Happy Days” and Scott Schwartz of “A Christmas Story.” There will also be hourly raffle drawings for guests

Now in its eighth year, the convention, usually known as the San Fernando Valley Comic Book Convention and held in Granada Hills, will be held for the first time in the grand ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Valencia. In September, the convention’s previous venue at the Granada Hills Convention Hall decided not to renew its lease, leaving the organizers looking for a new home.

“We’d been asked before if we could hold an event in Santa Clarita, and once we lost our space in Granada Hills, we thought it would be a good opportunity to set something up here in town,” said convention treasurer Chris Allen. “It’s also very hard to find good venues for something like this, and the Hyatt had good parking with a lot of space and for an affordable price. If all goes well and the convention is successful, this could be our new permanent home.”

The convention is typically hosted four times a year, about once a quarter, to provide flexibility for vendors and guests to have multiple chances to attend.

Allen said that, as a comic book collector himself for 60 years, he believes comic book conventions remain popular because of the nostalgia that the characters invoke coupled with the excitement from the recent superhero films.

“Our comic show has the friendly, intimate small-town feel and it doesn’t overwhelm our guests,” Allen said. “There’s a little bit of everything for everyone so that anyone on any budget can walk away with something that made it worth coming for.”

Admission to Valley Con is $9 and it is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.