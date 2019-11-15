Saugus High shooting: ‘Stoic’ survivors recovering

By Tammy Murga

Signal Staff Writer



Three teenage victims of a deadly shooting at Saugus High School Thursday morning were recovering Friday, hospital officials said.



The shooting left 16-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger, and an as-yet unidentified 14-year-old boy dead, and four other teenagers wounded, including the attacker.



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials only identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy and acknowledged the fourth student brought to Henry Mayo Newhall was the suspect. On Friday morning, the hospital still had one patient in critical condition, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.



Of the three others shot, a 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital Thursday. Providence Holy Cross officials said Friday that the 15-year-old and 14-year-old girls are expected to return home by Saturday.



The two girls, who know each other and have been interacting, were described as “stoic” and “composed,” handling the situation “exceptionally well,” said Dr. Evan Valle, during a news conference Friday morning at Holy Cross.



Doctors said the 15-year-old was shot twice — in her hip and above her bladder; while the 14-year-old suffered wounds to her shoulder and abdomen.



“These are young adults, but to be shot in the abdomen and be shot in the back, I mean, that’s pretty extreme,” said trauma surgeon Boris Borazjani. “They’re in good spirits, but no matter how you look at it, it’s going to be difficult.”



When is it a good time for parents to talk to their children about the incident and what happened to the other victims? Borazani said it comes down to families.



“It’s a hard discussion to have, but once you have it, there’s a grieving process, whether you like it not,” he added. “We have to have an outside support system.”

