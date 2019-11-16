Saugus High shooting victim released from hospital

Two days after the Saugus High School shooting, one of the victims who was wounded by the gunman has returned home.

The student, whose name was not released by the family, was said to have returned home and continuing her recovery, according to a news release distributed on behalf of the family.

“We are deeply appreciative of the love and support we have received and thank our community for their caring as we grieve with our friends and family,” the statement distributed Saturday read.

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, was the first shooting victim to be identified. She succumbed to her injuries at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at nearly 9:30 a.m., almost two hours after the shooting started. She had just celebrated her birthday Oct. 10.

Officials identified the second student as Dominic Blackwell, who turned 14 in September.

The shooter, 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow, shot himself soon after killing the two teenagers and wounding three others. He was pronounced dead from those injuries Friday.