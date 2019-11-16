Saugus to remain closed until December, all other district schools to reopen Monday

In an email distributed to the public Saturday, Hart district officials have announced that Saugus High School will remain closed until Dec. 2. All other district schools will reopen on Nov. 18.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we approach this task,” Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said Saturday. “We cannot lose sight of the fact that there are families in our community whose lives have been shattered by the events of this past week. Let us commit to caring for them – and for one another – as we take the first few steps toward healing and the resolution of positive daily routines for our children and loved ones.”

On Monday, all schools, with the exception of Saugus High School, will resume normally scheduled classes with an increased law enforcement presence on campuses, according to officials. Counseling support services will also be in place along with district office officials present at every school site to review safety protocols with school administrators.

“We recognize the need for patience and grace when it comes to young people processing such a traumatic event, so please reach out directly to your school’s administration if you have questions or concerns,” said Kuhlman.

In regards to Saugus High School specifically, district officials have said they are slowly reopening access to the campus to provide optional support for students.

“Students choosing to come back to campus will be surrounded by law enforcement officers, mental health professionals, community members and friends offering love and encouragement,” said Kuhlman. “Family members are welcome to participate.”

The order of events for Saugus High School students and families for the coming week are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 18

School remains closed for students.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Students are welcome to come on to campus to retrieve belongings from 10-12:00.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

From 10-2:00, optional activities will be planned for Saugus students that involve helping them process, heal and move forward.

Thursday, Nov. 21

From 10-12:00, optional activities will be planned for Saugus students that involve helping them process, heal and move forward. (Saugus Staff will be in Professional Development from 12-2).

Friday, Nov. 22

School remains closed for students.

Classes will resume for students after the Thanksgiving Break on Dec. 2.

“On behalf of the Saugus family – we want to thank everyone for the countless acts of kindness and compassion that have been extended by friends, neighbors, local churches, community groups, local, state and national leaders,” said Kuhlman. “Let us take courage in knowing that we are stronger as we stand together to face this crisis.”