SaugusStrong 5k hosted by Runner’s Lane

Runner’s Lane is hosting a #SaugusStrong 5k run/walk on Saturday, with the proceeds going toward the families of the Saugus High School shooting victims and the Saugus cross country team.



The race takes off from the Runner’s Lane shoe store on Soledad Canyon Road at 7 a.m. and will loop back to the store. It is on a donation basis, and the first 200 who donate will receive a #SaugusStrong decal while supplies last, according Flo Mina, CEO of Runner’s Lane.



“Having a local store in SCV for 15 years, we built so many connections in the community through our customers and our running group who have children that were directly affected by the tragedy,” said Mina. “We wanted to give back to our community.”



Runners and walkers do not have to complete the whole route — they can go as far as they feel comfortable going, Mina says.



In addition, there will be #SaugusStrong T-shirts and tank tops for sale, but they are in very limited quantities.



“We want to celebrate life and remember the tragedy that happened and hopefully by remembering we can come up with a solution,” said Mina.

