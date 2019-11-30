SCV Professional Development Group Invites HR Professionals to Inaugural Symposium

To help refresh and empower human resources professionals and business owners, SCV Professional Development Group is hosting the Rethink HR Symposium, scheduled Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.



The first-ever symposium, planned to be an annual event, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features a diverse lineup of expert speakers, said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., which has endorsed and sponsored the inaugural symposium.



“Finding and retaining talent is a critical issue for all businesses,” Schroeder said. “This symposium provides local HR professionals and business owners an incredible opportunity to learn new ideas and best practices by tapping into the knowledge and experience of local experts.”

The keynote speaker is Debby Seltzer Cummins, formerly a Disney HR executive and now a leadership development consultant. Drawing from the lessons she’s learned throughout her career, Cummins advises businesses and HR departments on how to utilize three forms of intelligence – cognitive, emotional and professional.



The speaker lineup also includes: Rafael Paris of Scorpion; Adel Villalobos of Leif Labs; Schroeder of the SCV Economic Development Corp; Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP; Ryan Gottfredson, a mental success coach; and Dr. Marianne Doyle of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Event founder and organizer James Schramm, of Raymond James | Schramm Financial Group®, said the symposium will provide a valuable “reboot” for anyone who works in the HR field.



“HR professionals and business owners who wear the hat of HR manager have to be at the forefront of challenges in the workplace,” Schramm said. “Without a reboot from time to time, they are liable to feel burned out. This seminar intends to refresh HR professionals and business leaders.”

Attendees will leave this one-day event feeling equipped to employ new, proven methods for maximizing time, inspiring workforce agility and unlocking personal potential, Schramm said.

Breakfast and lunch will be included in the day’s schedule, along with networking opportunities and breakout sessions. Tickets are available for $119. For schedule details and ticket reservations, visit https://rethink-hr.eventbrite.com.

