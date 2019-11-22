Single-car rollover sends one to trauma center

A single-car roll-over near the Interstate 5 and Magic Mountain Parkway underpass has sent one passenger to a local trauma center, according to Miguel Ornelas, fire dispatcher at Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“We got the call at 7:27 p.m.,” said Ornelas. “It’s a single (car) roll-over with two people strapped. One was transported to a trauma center.”



One passenger sent to local trauma center. Courtesy | Austin Dave.

The call was passed over to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and is now being handled by the Los Angeles Fire Department, Lieutenant James Royal says.



At 8:07 p.m., a 45-minute SigAlert was issued for the Magic Mountain Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side of the I-5, according to the CHP traffic incident log.

There is no additional information from the Sheriff’s station at the time.

