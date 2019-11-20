Solo spin out on 5 results in no injuries

A single-car spin-out turned into a two-vehicle collision on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, between McBean Parkway and Lyons Avenue, left no injuries but caused heavy traffic on the 5, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard.



“(The cars) seem to have crashed into the center divider, which is a decent size, so they are mitigating and investigating the crash in the center divider,” said Greengard.



CHP received the call on the collison around 12:15 p.m., but no one was transported for treatment of injuries, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.



A SigAlert was not issued; however, there is heavy traffic in the area, according to Greengard.

