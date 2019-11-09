Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s 9th annual All That Jazz Fashion Show

To the cheers “oohs and aahs” of the crowd, dozens of models and performers strutted their staff and locally made and sold clothing during the 9th annual “All That Jazz Fashion Show” Saturday.

The event, that is held and organized each year by the Soroptimist International of the Greater Santa Clarita Valley, featured boutique vendors, silent auctions and live auctions. And for the event’s near decade long history it has been in The Canyon in the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Guests soak in the atmosphere at the “All that Jazz” fashion show put on by the Santa Clarita chapter of Soroptimists International Saturday afternoon. November 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“The money we raise here will go to help women and girls locally and internationally,” said Pam Ingram, President of the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley. “All the money raised today goes towards our programs helping girls and women in crisis, women’s health issues and also celebrating women.”

During the event, models walked the runway, showing off clothes. They danced, strutted and interacted with one another as they showed off the clothes. Attendees were served drinks and lunch and throughout the day, those present could either shop at the “Jazzy Boutique” or watch the fashion show.

Students from Hart High School perform “All that Jazz” from the musical Chicago at the “All that Jazz” fashion show held at The Canyon Saturday afternoon to benefit the Santa Clarita chapter of Soroptimists International. November 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“I think there’s one designer that’s not from the area, but everything else is from local stores from most of the malls around here,” said Ingram. “Some of the vendors are from out of area, but everything on stage is local area.

However, at the end of the day, according to Ingram, the important thing was that ticket holders and vendors knew what they were supporting was a good cause.

Lindsey Allison assists a customer at the “Propinquities” booth set up in the botique section of the “All that Jazz” fashion show at The Canyon Saturday afternoon to benefit the Santa Clarita chapter of Soroptimists International. November 09, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“We are here to help women,” said Ingram. “Education, celebrating them, we mentor girls in the high schools … everybody here helps us raise money so that we can help girls.”

Over 100 baskets had been donated for the silent auction from local businesses and organizations and over 350 tickets had been sold for the day. Tickets were sold at $95 general admission, $150 for VIP.