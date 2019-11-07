Soroptimists donate over $6,000 to breast center

At the end of October, Soroptimist International of Valencia (SIV) donated over $6,000 from its annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser to the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



“Supporting the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center is very important to us,” said Kathy Rutherford, president of SIV. “We are so proud to donate these funds from our 2019 Bras for a Cause — Fund A Need, and help underserved women in our community have access to screening and treatment for breast cancer.”



Rutherford presented a check for $6,287 to Marless Lauffer, president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, and Mara Shay, manager at Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and registered nurse on Oct. 23.



“We’re committed to bringing you the highest level of individualized breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment plans to ensure your best possible outcome,” the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center website says.



SIV is a group that works both independently and in collaboration with other organizations to share their mission of improving the lives of women and girls, according to the SIM website.

